FCT minister, Nyesom Wike has given a fresh directive regarding the beautification of the capital city

Wike has charged the FCTA and FCDA directors to do what is right and ensure streetlights is fixed in all parts of the city

The former governor of Rivers state, however, banned street trading in Abuja, noting they contribute to the rising insecurity in Abuja and its environs

FCT, Abuja - The newly inaugurated minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has taken a major step in the fight against insecurity in the capital city.

Wike moves against petty trading in Abuja. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

This is as Wike prohibited street vending in Abuja, saying that street traders, including those selling corn, contribute to crime and instability in the city.

The former governor of Rivers state made this announcement during a meeting with the management staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority(FCDA), The Punch reported.

Wike urged the directors to return streetlights back to the FCT, Abuja and prioritise doing what is right.

“The important thing we must do is to ensure that Abuja is back to what it ought to be.

“What we need to do is to ensure light comes back as soon as possible,” he said.

SaharaReporters confirmed that Wike ordered the immediate cleanup of Abuja adding,

“Street trading is prohibited. People selling corn will drop their waste indiscriminately and these are the things that cause insecurity. Criminals come to buy and use the opportunity to spy and give information to criminals. It is imperative we clear street hawkers."

Source: Legit.ng