The new minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed official duties

Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and is widely considered a controversial politician

His party member, Shehu Sani, advised him via X (also known as Twitter) and said Wike need to behave with care in his new role because things could easily go wrong

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator, on Tuesday, August 22, said the new minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has the capacity to deliver in his new role.

Sani, however, noted that the former governor of Rivers state could also create problems for President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Sani acknowledges Nyesom Wike’s competence but says he will have to learn to walk in a minefield. Photo credits: Senator Shehu Sani, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Sani reacts as Wike starts as minister

The erstwhile lawmaker advised Wike to “learn to walk in a minefield or be blown by it”.

Sani wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“The capacity and competence of the new FCT minister (referring to Wike) to deliver is without doubt.

“The possibility of getting himself and the President into serious political trouble by his utterances or actions is also without doubt. He will have to learn to walk in a minefield or be blown by it.”

