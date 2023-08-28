Daniel Bwala, a prominent supporter of Atiku Abubakar, has made a social media post where he insinuated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is temporarily occupying the presidential seat

Bwala expressed optimism that his principal would reclaim his alleged stolen mandate at the court

The former presidential spokesperson to the Atiku campaign organisation made his stance known via a tweet on Monday, August, 28

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, an ally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has “about two months” before they “vacate” Aso Villa.

Bwala made this claim via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Atiku's man, Daniel Bwala, claims President Tinubu will leave office this year (2023). Photo credits: Asiiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Bwala predicts President Tinubu's sack

Bwala, a legal practitioner, said President Bola Tinubu should consider appointing Femi Fani-Kayode as a minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fani-Kayode was the Special Assistant (Public Affairs) to President Olusegun Obasanjo from July 2003 until June 2006.

He is a former minister of culture and tourism and minister of aviation.

Despite being on Tinubu's campaign trail during the last election, he was snubbed as the president appointed over 40 ministers.

Bwala wrote:

“They have about two months before they vacate the place, so Femi should be appointed even if for just the two months.”

Bwala's claim comes as Nigerians await the verdict of the presidential elections petition tribunal (PEPT) on the controversial election.

The tribunal is expected to deliver its judgment sometime in September.

Chicago University: Political analyst makes prediction

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a political analyst, Jackson Ojo, has said the sovereign status of Nigeria would make Atiku’s search for justice abroad almost like an exercise in futility.

It would be recalled that Atiku took his battle against Tinubu’s victory to a US court.

Speaking to The Punch, Ojo stated that Atiku may be unsuccessful in his bid.

Lawyer speaks on Tinubu's controversial university certificate

Legit.ng also reported that Angela Liu, the lawyer to Abubakar in the US, alleged that Chicago State University provided two similar certificates indicating that Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said this in response to a submission by Tinubu’s lawyers.

She said three people signed the first certificate while two individuals signed the other.

Source: Legit.ng