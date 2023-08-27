The controversy surrounding the legitimacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reaching a high end at the moment

President Tinubu's legitimacy is hanging in the balance as there are no definite and concrete answers to his allegedly forged credentials

Phrank Shuaibu, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describes this scenario as unfortunate for Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's inability to prove beyond reasonable doubt the allegations against him about the authenticity of his credentials raises eyebrows and the opposition has continued to use it to their advantage.

Atiku's media aide has said Tinubu would have failed ministerial screening if nominated. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar's media aide, Phrank Shuaibu, described the scenario as unfortunate and embarrassing to Nigeria, a nation widely acclaimed as Africa's giant and big brother.

As reported by SaharaReporters, Shuaibu said that the Senate would not have confirmed Tinubu as a minister if he was on the list of ministerial nominees sent for confirmation, rather, he “would have been chased out of the hallowed chambers of the Senate if he had come with questionable credentials?”

According to the Atiku's aide on Sunday, August 27, origins are important because they give a sense as to where you may end up.

He said,

"But it is quite surprising that a nation of over 200 million people which prides itself as the Giant of Africa is being piloted by a man who has no known origin and continues to fight to ensure that it remains hidden."

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sparked heated social media reactions as he questioned President Bola Tinubu's academic records in a rare social media post on Sunday, August 27.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) in the 2023 elections, is challenging Tinubu's victory in court.

Atiku’s lawyer speaks on Tinubu's varsity certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela Liu, Atiku's lawyer, alleged that Chicago State University provided two similar certificates indicating that President Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said this in response to a submission by Tinubu’s lawyers.

She said three people signed the first certificate while two individuals signed the other.

