Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has questioned President Bola Tinubu's academic records on social media, sparking reactions

Atiku, the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate, is challenging Tinubu's election victory in court and pursuing a case in the US regarding Tinubu's university certificate

The former VP pointed out alleged inconsistencies in Tinubu's academic history, leading to mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some supporting his concerns about political figures' educational backgrounds

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sparked heated social media reactions as he questioned President Bola Tinubu's academic records in a rare social media post on Sunday, August 27.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PD) in the 2023 elections, is challenging Tinubu's victory in court.

Former VP Atiku questions President Tinubu's academic records in a rare social media post. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Apart from the election petition, the Adamawa-born politician is also pursuing a case in the United States regarding President Tinubu's university certificate.

2023 presidency: Atiku breaks silence

However, the former VP, who used to be an ally of Tinubu, had restrained himself from making personal comments against the president until Sunday morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the social media post, Atiku took a jibe at the president as he pointed out alleged inconsistencies in his academic records.

The post reads:

"I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed he attended St. John's Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan. According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

"Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University. I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity -AA"

Atiku vs Tinubu: Nigerians react

The unusual post by the former vice president has attracted heated and mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Surprised by the post, Saifu Adam Bawa Kajuru simply commented:

"Is this Atiku?"

Safiyanu Danladi Mairiga said:

"If you want to know whether he has those certificates or not, declare yourself as GCFR and you’ll see the certificates.

"Tinubu has come to stay as the Nigerian president for the next 8 years, In Sha Allah! We pray God grants him the wisdom to lead us and give Nigeria the kind of leadership that could turn things around for good."

"Who’s handling this page ??? Your primary school and your age are also not adding up.

"All this first generation politicians you all have issues with numbers and “schooling"," Arewa Queen also commented.

Ade Horlawake Sulaymon said:

"We are here wondering likewise how you spent Electricity power fund. Can you elucidate sir."

Diji Taiwo said:

"Did you forget to ask him this when he supported and involved in your presidential ambition in the past? Politics is over, it's time for governance."

Suleiman M. Abba aligns with Atiku in his submission. He said:

"It's a call for concern, and sometimes I wonder why politicians in Nigeria are always involved in one forgery after another. With all the brilliant brains and minds that we have in Nigeria, we always end up with a primary school holder or none as president. Where are we getting it wrong?"

Similarly, Mikail Rahman said:

"It's dangerous to continue like this. May Atiku Abubakar succeed."

Atiku’s lawyer speaks on Tinubu's varsity certificate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela Liu, Atiku's lawyer, alleged that Chicago State University provided two similar certificates indicating that President Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said this in response to a submission by Tinubu’s lawyers.

She said three people signed the first certificate while two individuals signed the other.

Source: Legit.ng