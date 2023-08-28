A prominent supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has continued his online battle with supporters of Peter Obi

In a social media post, Omokri lunged at a popular broadcaster, Rufai Oseni, saying he has a common enemy with Obi's supporters, hence the seeming endearment between them

While Oseni has maintained an apparent anti-government stance, Omokri is one of the antagonists of the Obi and his supporters

FCT, Abuja - Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has told Arise Television presenter, Rufai Oseni, that ‘Obidients’ do not love him.

'Obidient' is a sobriquet for supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election.

"Obi doesn't love you", Omokri to Oseni

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, August 27, Omokri said Oseni is just “a willing tool” in Obidients’ alleged propaganda.

He wrote:

“And for your information, Rufai Oseni, Obidients do not love you. Peter Obi does not love you. They only see you as a willing tool in their propaganda. The day you are no longer useful to them, they will show you their true colours. You are just a convenient lying machine. You are not their friend. Friends love each other. You just have a common enemy with them, which, at best, makes you their comrade. When that common enmity disappears, the bond between you and them will end.”

