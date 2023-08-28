The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has quashed the allegation that he financially induced Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster with Arise Television

Reno Omokri, ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, had alleged that Obi financially sponsored the funeral of Oseni’s dad

Reacting to the allegation, Obi described it as wicked blackmail against “the courageous journalist who has been doing his job professionally”

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) on Monday, August 28, said although he does not involve himself in mud-slinging, there is a need to “clarify a few issues, especially since a third party is involved”.

Obi in cryptic a social media update about Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, denounced a 'fabrication' against him.

Obi stands with Oseni amid a barrage of attacks from Reno Omokri. Photo credits: @PeterObi, @renoomokri, @ruffydfire

Obi fumes at Reno Omokri

The former Anambra governor said his name has been mentioned in a recent rumour involving Rufai Oseni, an Arise Television presenter.

He stated that he has been mentioned to have bribed Oseni by financially sponsoring the burial of his father in 2022. However, Obi branded the claim “a categorical lie”.

He wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) page:

“It is not true, cannot be true and will never be true. Everyone who understands or follows my approach to things will attest to the fact that I do not give anyone money to promote my name.”

Furthermore, Obi said that he “has never and will never” monetarily induce any journalist to speak or write in his favour.

He continued:

“To those involved in such evil endeavours, I wish them well and pray that God will have mercy on them.”

Rufai Oseni: Omokri responds to Obi

Meanwhile twenty minutes after Obi made the tweet, Omokri replied.

He wrote on his verified X page:

“Look, I have a Masters in Law and am not moved by empty sophistry. I asked a question that Mr. Peter Obi has NOT answered and has tried to use semantics to dodge.

“My question is this: Did Peter Obi fund the funeral of Mr Rufai Oseni's father by giving him money in cash or via electronic means, either directly or through a third party, and has that influenced Mr. Oseni's open bias in favour of Peter Obi, whereby Mr. Oseni used the AriseTV platform as a medium to campaign for and launder the image of Mr Peter Obi, and his undisguised personal animosity towards me for my refusal to support Mr Peter Obi's Presidential ambition? Yes or no. Mr. Peter Obi, you did not respond to that question. You said you did not "bribe" Mr Rufai Oseni. However, that is not what I asked. Did you or did you not give money, either directly or indirectly, to Mr Rufai Oseni? Yes or no? Simple.”

"Obidients don't love you": Omokri attacks Oseni

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omokri told Oseni that ‘Obidients’ do not truly love him.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, August 27, Omokri said Oseni is just “a willing tool” in Obidients’ alleged propaganda.

