The minister of works, David Umahi, previously served as senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District between June and August 2023 in the National Assembly

However, former Kaduna state lawmaker, Shehu Sani alleged that Umahi is a serving minister and also a senator

According to Sani, the former governor of Ebonyi state is holding the ministerial position and on the other hand, pinning the senatorial seat

Kaduna state, Kaduna - A former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's minister of works, David Umahi.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, August 27, Sani alleged that Umahi is a serving senator and a minister.

The lawmaker noted further that the former governor of Ebonyi state has locked both seats with his right and left hands.

He tweeted:

"Brother Umahi is holding the Senate seat with his right hand and the Ministerial seat with the left hand;just in case of the change of weather."

Nigerians react at Sani throws shade at Umahi

Nigerians took to the comment section of X and reacted to Sani's post.

@ChukwunyeluOrji tweeted:

"Fear of Peter Obi

"Peter Obi Is coming."

@RashwalRashwal tweeted:

"Swear shehu sani is on colos... Not always alright."

@Doc_steena tweeted:

"Don’t blame him oh, they can all perceive what is coming. They should enjoy their tasting just as their Oga will only taste it."

@Engr_Stanley_EC tweeted:

"Man no wan loose guard."

@theo_enakhe tweeted:

"Just imagine... How will a serving senator be a minster? Is there no law prohibiting this."

@OwoBalo tweeted:

"Unfortunately everything goes here. Just like Lawal was there while seeking the position of President."

