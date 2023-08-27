The Taraba state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been thrown into mourning

This is as the former chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Victor Bala Kona, reportedly died in Abuja

The state chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari, confirmed the unfortunate incident and noted Kona died after a brief illness

Taraba state, Jalingo - The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Taraba State chapter, Chief Victor Bala Kona has passed on.

Bala Kona who is the 2023 Taraba governorship aspirant and former PDP state chairman is dead. Photo credit: Tony Matinjah, Office of The SA Media and Digital Communications, Taraba State

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the PDP chieftain died in the early hours of Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Reacting to the sad development, the Taraba state PDP acting chairman, Alhaji Inuwa Bakari, confirmed Bala Kona’s passing, adding that he passed away after a protracted illness.

"It is very unfortunate", Taraba PDP chairman stated

It was reported that the former Chairman had previously been transferred abroad for treatment; however, he had most recently been flown back to Nigeria, where he passed away.

Describing his demise as a rude shock to the party, Bakari noted that the party would no doubt miss him, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

“It is very unfortunate that he has to leave when we all need his leadership, political experience, and rare mobilisation skills,” Bakari said.

Also reacting, Emmanuel Bello, special adviser to the governor on media and digital communications took to his Facebook page to mourn the prominent chieftain.

He wrote,

"The sad news of the passage of the former Chairman of our great party, Chief Victor Bala Kona, is such a painful one.

"We didn't only lose a political icon but a father and a consumate family man. Hon. Victor Bala Kona place in our history is one that is assured and would be respected at all times. His death came at a time his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed."

Source: Legit.ng