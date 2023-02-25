The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zakka is dead.

Legit.ng gathered that Zakka died alongside his driver and his aide in an accident along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Inteenational Airport-Kuje Road on Friday, February 24, night.

An official of the PDP who spoke to Legit.ng on the incident said the party’s FCT chairman was on his way to his hometown to prepare for the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election when the accident occured.

The official who spoke on anonymity told Legit.ng that the party would release an official statement on Zakka’s death at the right time.

“Yes, it true the FCT PDP chairman is dead. It was an auto rash, God rest his soul.

“The party will make an official statement at the appropriate time, you know this is an Election Day, we don't want people demoralised.”

