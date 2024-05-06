The king of all masquerades in Igboland, Ijele, was featured in a movie in Lagos by Nollywood producer Winifred Mena Ajakpovi

The special masquerade, which rarely travelled out of Igboland, was brought to Lagos from Igbariam, in Anambra state

Ajakpovi influenced the bringing of the Ijele masquerade to Lagos because is the daughter of the former Onowu of Igbariam

It was exciting on the set of the newly shot movie with the working title, Ijele (The Good Bad Wife), by the award-winning movie producer Winifred Mena Ajakpovi.

The excitement was borne from the live appearance of the real Ijele masquerade from Igbariam, in Anambra state, on the set of the movie shot in Lagos.

Ajakpovi, the producer of the popular 4-4-4-4 movie, revealed that the masquerade leader agreed to release it to appear on the movie set because of her background as the daughter to the former Onowu of Igbariam, which means the traditional prime minister of the town.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Ajakpovi said the Ijele masquerade, the most glorious and biggest of all masquerades in Igboland, would add rich cultural value to the movie. She explains:

"Ijele signifies wealth, royalty and strength. So the story is culture rich and we used the Ijele because it is a story of wealth and strength”

The AMVCA nominee producer proudly noted that watching the movie is an opportunity for people to see a real Ijele masquerade. She further added:

“The movie was adapted from a true story to reflect the Igbo culture. The cultural sensitivity of the storyline is relatable not only in Nigeria but across Africa.”

Netizens react to Ijele featuring in movie

