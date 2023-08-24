A pastor at Tawaliu Baptist Church in Kujama, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state was assassinated on Wednesday, August 23, by unknown gunmen

Rev. Joseph John Hayab, the state chairman of CAN, confirmed the death of Jeremiah Mayau to newsmen on Thursday, August 24

Rev. Hayab however prayed to God to comfort the deceased family, church and the body of Christ

Kaduna state, Kaduna - In what could be described as a huge tragedy is the recent attack on a man of God in Kaduna state.

This is as suspected gunmen, on Wednesday, August 23, killed Jeremiah Mayau, a pastor with the Tawaliu Baptist Church, Kujama in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state, The Punch reported.

The Kaduna state police command is yet to confirm the assassination of the pastor. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Reacting, the chairman of the state’s Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Joseph Hayab, confirmed the incident on Thursday, August 24, in Kaduna, the state capital.

Meanwhile, Kujama is a few kilometers away from the metropolis.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Hayab said the incident occurred when the cleric was on his farm. He described the incident as “barbaric” while urging security operatives to exercise greater vigilance in the performance of their duties in the state, The New Telegraph report added.

Hayab said,

“The barbaric incident happened on Wednesday afternoon while the Rev. Jeremiah Mayau was in his farm at Prison farms kujama chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“It is very painful that gunmen move freely in broad day light to execute their evil act and get away with it it.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Kaduna state police command’s public relations officer, Mohammad Jalige, is yet to react to the unfortunate incident.

Panic as gunmen invade church, kill pastor’s wife in PDP-controlled state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that suspected assassins invaded the God’s Vineyard of Grace Dominion Assembly and attacked the church pastor, Reverend Samuel Chinyereugo, in Benin, Edo State.

In the process, they shot and killed Mrs Peace Chinyereugo, the pastor's wife.

Horror as prominent pastor butchered to death in Ondo state, wife injured

A labourer, Muhammed Musa, has confessed that he macheted a pastor, Dada Itopa, on his farm in Ipele, Owo council area of Ondo state, because a herbalist demanded a fresh human head from him.

According to a report on Monday, August 14, the pastor’s wife, Bose Dada, was also injured in the horrific attack.

Source: Legit.ng