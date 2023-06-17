Hon. Madami Garba Madami, the member-elect of Kaduna State House Of Assembly, Chikun Constituency has passed on

Madami Garba Madami, a member representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna House of Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has died.

He died on Saturday, June 17, in the wee hours of the day, at a hospital where he was receiving treatment, Daily Trust reported.

According to the report, the 10th State Assembly members were inaugurated on June 13, 2023, but the late member was unable to participate due to his illness.

Reacting, a source in the area confirmed the lawmaker’s death and described the situation as a sad one.

Similarly, Ibrahim Saleh Ardon Ardodin, a traditional title holder in Chikun local government, confirmed the incident and extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Madami is a former Commissioner of Economic planning in Kaduna State, former Chairman Chikun Local Government and Present Elected House of Assembly Chikun Consequences Kaduna.

