Former lawmaker and human rights activist, Shehu Sani has weighed in on Nyesom Wike's actions in recent times

Sani urged Wike to defect to the ruling APC following his bromance with the president, the chieftains of the party and his recent ministerial appointment

The former lawmaker, however, maintained that the PDP has lost the power of its opposition to the Labour Party

Kaduna state - Former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has revealed why the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike should defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani told Wike to dump PDP and join APC.

Sani in an interview, with The Punch, urged the former governor of Rivers state, Wike, to join the ruling APC, so as to be able to serve the ruling party and for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be able to play an effective role as an opposition party in the nation's polity.

The former lawmaker, in the interview which was published on Sunday, August 27, 2023, said Wike would be more respected if he defected to the APC and worked without distraction by both the ruling party and the PDP.

Sani said,

"My advice is for Nyesom Wike to simply defect to the APC where he will be able to serve the party and also leave the PDP to play its role as an opposition party.

"It will be more respectable for him to join the APC and work without being distrusted by both sides because if he continues to divide his legs between the APC and the PDP, he will lead a very confused, disorganised and unstable political career.

"The best thing is for him to defect so that he can work very well for President Tinubu and also for the APC."

Human rights activist and former lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani has questioned the organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and why its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is still at the presidential election tribunal when one of its top members, Nyesom Wike, is already a part of the administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, August 21, inaugurated Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Possibility of Wike getting himself and Tinubu into serious trouble”, Shehu Sani

Meanwhile, the new minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assumed official duties.

Wike is a member of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and is widely considered a controversial politician.

Shehu Sani advised Wike via X (also known as Twitter) and said the new minister needs to behave with care in his new role.

