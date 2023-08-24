Governor Godwin Obaseki said he is shocked that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration has no clear plans after removing fuel subsidy

The Edo state governor said he is more scared because the federal government doesn’t seem to have a solution to the economic challenges

Obaseki blasted Tinubu's government for not knowing what to do to support the victims of subsidy removal

Benin City, Edo State - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lashed out at the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for lacking plans and solutions for Nigerians after removing the fuel subsidy.

As reported by Arise News, Obaseki said he was shocked that Tinubu’s administration has no clear plan to support Nigerians who are victims of the policy.

The governor stated this while addressing journalists in Benin City on Wednesday, August 23.

“I am shocked that people who campaigned around the country, saying that they will remove subsidies, had no clear plans on what to do after subsidy removal. They don’t know what to do and how to support those who will be victims of subsidy removal.

No plan to respond to policy consequences

Obaseki added that he was scared because Tinubu’s government doesn’t seem to have a plan or solution to the biting economic situation in the country.

“I am shocked and scared of what we are passing through today, where the government doesn’t seem to have a plan or solution on how to respond to the consequences of the policy measure put in place by their administration.”

Subsidy removal: Obaseki increases minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state government has expressed sympathy towards its citizens regarding the removal of the fuel subsidy, resulting in a rise in the cost of goods and services.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, June 6, announced that civil and public servants would now operate on a three-day workweek instead of five days in response to the increased transportation expenses.

Oshiomhole hails Tinubu, taunts Obaseki

A former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, has given his two cents about the works of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, barely a month as Nigerian leader.

Oshiomhole hailed President Tinubu for hitting the ground running and taking bold and landmark decisions after his swearing on Monday, May 29.

Tinubu announces N5bn palliative for each state

The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced N5 billion palliatives for each state of the federation, including the federal capital territory (FCT).

The N5 billion palliatives are to cushion the effect of petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

