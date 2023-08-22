President Bola Tinubu has issued a fresh warning to Nyesom Wike and 44 other new ministers he swore in on Monday

Barely 48 hours after the inauguration of his cabinet, President Tinubu reminded the ministers that he was the driver in the boat or vehicle they were both in

Wike, a chieftain of the opposition PDP, has been vocal about his appointment into the ruling party-led federal cabinet as well as what Nigerians should expect from him as FCT minister

Aso Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu sent a strong warning to his new 45 ministers, including Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, less than 48 hours after he inaugurated his cabinet at the presidential villa in Abuja.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 22, President Tinubu told the new members of his cabinet that Nigerians are eager to see the promises made during the campaign being fulfilled as soon as possible and that there is no room for them to fail.

Tinubu stated that he and the ministers are in the same boat or vehicle concerning the new assignment but reminded them that he is "the driver".

President Tinubu sends a reminder to 45 ministers; even

While sharing a video clip from the inauguration, the president reminded the ministers that they must hold themselves accountable before Nigerians do and prayed for their success.

On Monday, August 21, president Tinubu swore in 45 ministers, including Wike, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has been vocal about his appointment and what people should expect from him as FCT minister.

The tweet reads:

"In this new assignment, we are in this boat together; even if it is a vehicle, I am the driver. The entire nation sits watchful as you and I navigate this vehicle. We must hold each other responsible. We have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians. God be with you, and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

See the tweet here:

