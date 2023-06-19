President Bola Tinubu has been commended for his recent decisions and moves taken so far regarding the success of his government

A former Governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, has given his two cents about the works of the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, barely a month as Nigerian leader.

Oshiomhole hailed President Tinubu for hitting the ground running and taking bold and landmark decisions after his swearing on Monday, May 29.

Adams Oshiomhole hails Tinubu over recent bills, tackles Obaseki

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday, June 18, at a reception party held in honour of lawmakers, Oshiomhole described the Electricity Act 2023 signed into law by Tinubu as a game-changer, saying the President is living up to Nigerians’ expectations as an ‘action President,’ The Punch reported.

While recalling how Tinubu campaigned to become president, Oshiomhole said he had proved the naysayers wrong.

“Some people were screaming ‘Edo no be Lagos,’ when the then candidate of the APC, now President Bola Tinubu, visited Benin City (to campaign). But he said something back then. I remember him saying those who said ‘Edo no be Lagos’ will leave and see Edo becoming not just like Lagos but even better than Lagos. That same man is now the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a legislative branch called National Assembly.

“He has also extended the tenure of our judges so they can have courage to dispense justice without being afraid that they will soon retire and wondering what they will do thereafter,” Oshiomhole said.

He noted that the new electricity law signed by Tinubu will, among other benefits, curb electricity smuggling into neighbouring communities of Niger Republic.

