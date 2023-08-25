A top Nigerian lawyer has lauded President Bola Tinubu's choice of Lateef Fagbemi as Nigeria's minister of justice and Attorney General of the Federation

Ekemini Eboro in a chat with Legit.ng described Fagbemi's appointment as a well-deserved one, as he has honed his skills in Nigeria's judiciary

The legal luminary however urged Fagbemi to discharge his duties with utmost caution and in the best interest of Nigeria

Lagos state, Nigeria - Ekemini Eboro, a Lagos-based legal practitioner has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Lateef Fagbemi as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

A legal practitioner has lauded Tinubu's choice of Fagbemi as AGF and minister of justice.

Source: Facebook

In a chat with Legit.ng, the lawyer noted that Fagbemi is experienced and qualified for the nation's judiciary top job as he has distinguished himself in the profession with an enviable rank.

Eboro said,

"Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) is a lawyer of more than ten years post qualification and he has distinguished himself in the profession having attained the enviable rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. On that note, the Learned Silk verily deserves his appointment as AGF."

Expectations of the AGF

Speaking further, Eboro urged the AGF to put in its best and ensure the nation's judiciary system is 'corruption free' as this will ensure his success in the nation's top role appointed.

Eboro, speaking on the expectations of the AGF said,

"What is expected of the AGF has already been laid down by the Constitution and various other laws which vests certain responsibilities and powers on the AGF.

"As the AGF and Chief Law Officer of the country, he has the power to institute, take over and/or discontinue any criminal proceeding in Nigeria. He will also be a member of certain statutory bodies such as the NJC, JSC, Bar Council, etc, and will have the opportunity to influence the decisions and activities of such bodies.

"One would expect that in the performance of his duties, the AGF puts in his very best and does so with the best interest of Nigeria at heart."

Lawyer counsels Minister of Justice, Fagbemi

The legal luminary further advised Fagbemi to put Nigerians first in the performance of his duties.

"My advice to the AGF has to do with upholding the rule of law. In recent times we have seen certain persons and security agencies showing utter disregard for our Courts. I hope the AGF will put a stop to this.

"Additionally, there have been instances where an AGF leaves office and is trailed by a number of allegations or charges of corruption. I sincerely hope that at the end of the tenure of the current AGF, he will leave behind a clean record."

