President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that Festus Keyamo is the best legal mind to oversee the review of policy and regulations in the aviation industry

The president said this through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, adding that Keyamo was specifically chosen for the role because of the legal framework the industry needed

Ngelale noted that Keyamo might not have flown a plane nor been a pilot, but anyone who understands the role policy and regulation play would not undermine Keyamo

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has disclosed the rationale behind the appointment of Festus Keyamo as his minister of aviation and aerospace development.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, while speaking on Channels Television on Tuesday morning, disclosed that the senior advocate was appointed to oversee the ministry because of many legal frameworks that needed to be done there.

President Tinubu opens up on why he appointed Keyamo as minister of Aviation Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Ngelale said that the minister might not have flown a plane or been a captain before, but anyone who understands the rudiment of the industry will know that policy and regulation play central roles in the effective operation of aviation and aerospace development.

The president's spokesperson said Keyamo is the best legal mind in Tinubu's team to oversee the review of policy and regulations in the aviation sector.

President Tinubu reveals why Keyano was chosen as minister of aviation

He said:

“We talk about aviation safety, flight safety, civil aviation safety. All of this has to do with how strong your legal foundations are; that there are effective regulations crafted to oversight that sector,

“I don’t think there’s any better legal mind in the cabinet to be able to oversee any review of the policy regulations that will be undergirding the aviation sector moving forward.”

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, August 21, sworn-in Keyamo, along with 44 others as memners of his cabinet. Keyamo earlier served as minister of state for Labour and Productivity under the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

