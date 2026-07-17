Nigerian passport holders can benefit from simplified travel access to several Asian countries

Countries like Sri Lanka and the Maldives now offer visa-on-arrival for Nigerian travellers

Be prepared with essential documents and verify entry requirements before travelling

Travelling across Asia is becoming more accessible for Nigerian passport holders as several countries have simplified their entry requirements.

While many destinations still require traditional visas, a growing number now offer visa-on-arrival (VoA) or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), making travel easier for tourism, business and short visits.

Nigerians can now travel to several Asian countries without hassles. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Visa-on-arrival allows travellers to obtain their visa after landing at the destination, while an eTA is an online travel approval secured before departure, usually through a simple digital application.

These travel options reduce paperwork, shorten processing times and give Nigerians more flexibility when planning international trips.

Here are some Asian countries currently offering visa-on-arrival or eTA access to Nigerian passport holders.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka remains one of the easiest Asian destinations for Nigerians to visit. Travellers can apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) online before departure.

The process is straightforward and usually takes only a few days. The island nation is renowned for its beautiful beaches, tea plantations, wildlife reserves and rich Buddhist heritage.

Maldives

The Maldives grants Nigerian travellers a visa on arrival for short stays, making it one of the continent's most accessible luxury destinations.

Visitors are typically required to present a valid passport, proof of accommodation, sufficient funds and a return or onward ticket.

Its white-sand beaches, crystal-clear waters and luxury resorts continue to attract tourists from around the world.

Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, offers visa-on-arrival facilities to Nigerian citizens entering through designated airports and border crossings.

The Southeast Asian nation is famous for its unspoiled beaches, diving locations and mountainous landscapes, making it an appealing destination for adventure seekers.

Cambodia

Cambodia provides Nigerians with both an eVisa option and visa-on-arrival access at major international entry points.

The country is best known for the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex, one of the world's most iconic historical sites, alongside its vibrant culture and growing tourism sector, according to a report by Indian Times.

Nepal

Nigeria is among the countries eligible for Nepal's visa-on-arrival programme at Tribhuvan International Airport and several land border checkpoints.

Nepal remains a favourite destination for trekkers and nature lovers, offering breathtaking Himalayan scenery, religious sites and adventure tourism.

Laos

Laos permits Nigerians to obtain visas on arrival at selected international airports and border crossings.

The country offers a quieter alternative to some of Asia's more crowded tourist destinations, featuring ancient temples, scenic rivers and lush mountains.

Indonesia (eVisa for eligible travellers)

Indonesia has expanded its electronic visa services in recent years. Depending on travel purpose and current immigration regulations, eligible Nigerian travellers may apply online before departure.

Popular destinations include Bali, Jakarta and Yogyakarta, which attract visitors with their beaches, cultural attractions and diverse cuisine.

Important documents Nigerians should carry

Although visa-on-arrival and eTA systems simplify travel, immigration authorities may still request supporting documents. Travellers should be prepared with:

A passport valid for at least six months.

Confirmed hotel reservations or accommodation details.

Return or onward flight tickets.

Proof of sufficient financial means.

Travel insurance where required.

Passport photographs if requested upon arrival.

Verify requirements before travelling

Immigration policies can change with little notice. Visa fees, permitted length of stay and documentation requirements may also differ depending on the traveller's purpose of visit.

Prospective travellers are therefore advised to confirm the latest entry requirements with the destination country's embassy, immigration authority or official government portal before booking flights.

More Asian countries open visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian travellers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

With more Asian countries embracing digital travel authorisations and visa-on-arrival systems, Nigerian travellers now have greater opportunities to explore some of the continent's most beautiful destinations without the lengthy visa application processes traditionally associated with international travel.

46 visa-free countries for Nigerian passport holders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian passport holders can reach approximately 46 destinations in 2026 without obtaining a traditional visa ahead of travel, with options ranging from visa-free entry and visas on arrival to electronic visa (eVisa) systems.

The destinations span West Africa, the broader African continent, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Oceania, according to the latest travel advisory for Nigerian travellers.

West Africa remains the most accessible region, with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Free Movement Protocol granting Nigerians entry into Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng