Yobe State Executive Council approved N460.83 million for beans and cooking supplies for female small business owners including akara sellers

Governor Mai Mala Buni's administration also approved N364.48 million for 1,000 grinding machines to be distributed to residents across the state

The council greenlighted total project approvals worth N73.32 billion, including N28.53 billion for agricultural tools under the 2026 mega empowerment programme

The Yobe State Government has approved N460,828,450 for the procurement of beans and supporting kitchen supplies to be distributed to female small-scale business owners across the state, as part of a broader empowerment initiative endorsed at the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday.

Governor Mai Mala Buni presided over the meeting at the Government House in Damaturu, where several spending approvals were passed across multiple sectors.

The Yobe State Government has approved N460,828,450 for beans and kitchen supplies to support female small-scale business owners. Photo credit: Mai Mala Buni

Source: Facebook

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, briefed journalists on the resolutions, saying the intervention targets women engaged in petty trade, including akara sellers who rely on beans as their core raw material.

"The State Executive Council has approved the sum of N460,828,450.00 for the procurement of beans for distribution to female small business owners as empowerment support," Bego said. "These will be distributed along with cooking oil, smokeless stoves, cooking utensils and kitchenware, which have already been procured and stored by the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Empowerment and Employment Generation."

He added that 1,780 bags of beans, each weighing 50 kilogrammes, would be shared among the target beneficiaries, Vanguard reported.

Grinding machines and sector-wide approvals

Beyond the support for women in food trade, the council also approved N364,475,000 for the purchase of 1,000 Yamaha GX 390 grinding machines, which will be distributed to residents under the state's ongoing empowerment programme.

"Under the Ministry of Wealth Creation, the council has approved the sum of N364,475,000.00 for the procurement of 1,000 Yamaha GX 390 grinding machines for empowerment support to people across the state," the commissioner said.

Bego disclosed that the total value of projects and services approved at the council session reached N73.32 billion, Punch reported.

This figure includes N28.53 billion set aside for agricultural tools and implements under Yobe's 2026 mega agricultural empowerment programme, N23.97 billion for two major road construction projects, and additional allocations towards housing, markets, and other infrastructure development across the state.

The commissioner described the package as consistent with the Buni administration's wider commitment to improving the welfare of residents and stimulating small-scale economic activity, particularly among women.

Kebi gov approves new allowance for corps members

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kebbi state governor Nasir Idris declared that his administration will begin paying a N10,000 monthly allowance to all National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to the state, citing the need to ease the financial pressure caused by rising inflation.

The announcement was made at the 2026 NYSC Management/Corps Employers' Workshop in Birnin-Kebbi, themed "Fine-tuning Stakeholders' Collaboration to Enhance Corps Members' Welfare and Workplace Experience."

Source: Legit.ng