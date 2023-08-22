The vice president of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has left the shores of the country to represent President Bola Tinubu

Shettima departed Abuja on Monday, August 21, for South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government

The VP will join other world leaders at the summit scheduled to hold in Johannesburg from Tuesday, August 22 to Thursday, August 24

State House, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday, August 21, departed Nigeria to attend an important event.

Shettima left Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government, Daily Trust reported.

Shettima departed Nigeria immediately after attending the inauguration of the ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, August 21. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

BRICS is an acronym for a group of five major emerging and developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Shettima, according to a statement released by Olusola Abiola, director, information, office of the vice president, will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled for the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, The Nation reported.

According to the statement, notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa who is the host; President Xi Jinping of China; Brazil’s President, Luiz Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Seventy-three others, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, chairperson of the African Union Commission and President of the New Development Bank are also invitees, The Guardian report added.

Shettima departed Nigeria, a few hours after attending the inauguration of the 45 ministers that would head key ministries under President Tinubu's government.

