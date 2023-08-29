President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, August 21, inaugurated his cabinet with 45 ministers, the largest in Africa and the history of Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

The Senate screened and confirmed the ministers earlier after Tinubu forwarded the names of 48 ministerial nominees to the Upper Chamber.

List of Tinubu's ministers yet to be confirmed by senate

However, the Red Chamber suspended the confirmation of three ministerial nominees, citing some security reasons for its action.

The rejected ministers are Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State; Senator Abubakar Danladi, the former deputy governor of Taraba State; and Stella Okotete, from Delta State.

The development has left some ministries without ministers, even after Tinubu constituted his cabinet.

List of the ministries without ministers

Ministry of youth

Engr Abubakar Momoh was earlier appointed as the minister of youth, but Tinubu reassigned him to the ministry of Niger Delta a day before the inauguration of his cabinet.

The ministry has, therefore, remained without a minister despite the president's emphasis on youth development and inclusiveness. Several suggestions have been made, mainly from the All Progressives Congress (APC) group, on who should fit into the role.

Minister of Environment

Though Ishaq Salako has been appointed minister of state for the environment, the president has yet to announce a substantial minister of environment.

While announcing the minister's portfolios, the presidency said the position was reserved for the Kaduna slot, suggesting that El-Rufai was expected to occupy the position once the Senate cleared him.

Reaction trails delay in ministerial appointment by Tinubu

Speaking with Legit.ng on the development, Hon Richard Ngene, a chieftain of the APC, disclosed that the two ministries are very important to the success of President Tinubu's administration.

He said:

"The two ministries in question are very sensitive. And time should be given to appoint credible persons to head the affairs."

"It is a path to destruction": Tinubu opens up on Nigeria's debt servicing

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has vowed not to sustain the economic strategy of the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

While delivering the opening remark of the NBA conference in Abuja on Sunday, the president said he would not sustain the policy of using the country's meagre revenue to service debt.

According to Tinubu, the prosperity Nigerians yearn for would only happen if the country can do away with poverty.

