The swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed ministers is currently happening at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The newly appointed ministers are being sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, August 21

The event is taking place a day after President Tinubu announced the reshuffling and reassigning of ministerial portfolios

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Presidential Villa, Abuja - A video of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged.

The swearing-in Ceremony is currently going on at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu swears in ministers at the State House Photo Credit:@DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu swears in ministers

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Digital Comms Strategist shared the video via his verified Twitter handle @ DOlusegun.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The ministers-designate have been screened and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate after their names were sent by the President in two different batches.

Tinubu appoints new minister, reassigns portfolios

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engineer Abubakar Momoh as the Minister of Niger Delta Development.

The president announced this in a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, August 20.

Momoh was formerly deployed to the Ministry of Youth.

Tinubu’s ministers and their portfolios

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assigned portfolios to his newly appointed ministers.

Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesman, confirmed the portfolios at Aso Rock on Wednesday, August 16.

The former governor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike was named the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), his Ebonyi state counterpart, Dave Umahi was named the minister of works and Festus Keyamo would head the Ministry of Aviation.

List of ministerial portfolios reassigned by Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, August 20, announced the reshuffling of ministerial portfolios ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today, Monday, August 21, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

Here is the list of reassigned portfolios and their ministers.

Buhari’s aide reveals El-Rufai's location

Bashir Ahmad, a former digital media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the location of the former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, days after he missed out on the ministerial confirmation at the Nigerian Senate.

Ahmad, in a post shared on Twitter via @BashirAhmaad, on Tuesday, August 15, put up a photo of El-Rufai.

The former digital media aide captioned the photo thus; “Chilling in Beirut.” Beirut is the capital and largest city in Lebanon.

Source: Legit.ng