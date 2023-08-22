Betta Edu hails from Cross River state, Calabar and is the youngest among the ministerial nominees

She was the national women leader of the APC and a former commissioner of health in Cross River state

In 2020, she became the chairman of the Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce, a position she held before her recent appointments in the ruling APC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, August 21, 2023, administered the oath of office to Dr. Betta Edu and other ministers-designate, formally ushering them in as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Betta Edu is one of President Bola Tinubu's youngest minister. Photo credit: Dr Betta Edu Media Watch

Source: Facebook

By this, they are to resume their duties in their respective ministries.

In light of the above, Legit.ng compiled some interesting facts Nigerians should know about the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu;

1. Dr. Betta Edu is Tinubu's youngest minister

Born October 27, 1986, Dr. Betta Edu emerged as the youngest to attain the position of a minister in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

2. Edu was a former commissioner for Health

Dr Betta Edu was a former Commissioner for Health in Cross River State; a position she held from 2019 until her resignation in 2022.

3. Betta Edu was the national leader of the APC

Betta Edu, the national women leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), is the youngest nominee.

She was 36 years old when she headed the APC women's wing in March 2022, The Punch reported.

Betta as APC national women leader during the 2023 Nigerian general elections campaign assured women of 35 percent affirmative action from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

4. Edu was a medical doctor per excellence

Dr. Betta Edu is a shining example of a dedicated healthcare professional and public servant. Her unwavering commitment to improving the healthcare system in Nigeria has been truly commendable.

Edu holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from the University of Calabar, she is a Harvard-certified, Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, United Kingdom.

As a medical doctor, she has worked tirelessly to provide medical care and support to those in need.

Dr. Edu’s leadership in various health-related initiatives has brought about positive changes and improvements in the well-being of countless individuals.

5. Edu's award and recognition

Also in July 2023, the federal government of Nigeria through the Maryam Babangida National Center For Women Development headed by Asabe Vilita Bashir, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development awarded Betta Edu the Award of Excellence in Leadership for gender inclusion and women empowerment.

This is in recognition of her commitment to championing the cause of empowering women, children, and other vulnerable groups in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu swears in ministers

Legit.ng reported earlier that a video of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged online.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The special assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Digital Communication Strategy, Dada Olusegun, shared the video via his verified Twitter handle @ DOlusegun.

New Era: Betta Edu, and 3 other accomplished young ministers leading Tinubu’s revolution

Meanwhile, in a matter of weeks, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would announce and unveil members of his cabinets to kick off his administration proper.

On Monday, August 7, the Senate led by Senator Godswill Akpabio confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by the President.

This list comprises four vibrant and young nominees who would be leading the new era of technocratic revolution in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng