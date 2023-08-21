President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, August 21, swears in his record-breaking 45 ministers, the largest cabinet in Africa and the history of Nigeria since the return of democracy in 1999.

Last week, the president announced the portfolios of the ministers. At least nine of them look to have a greater influence on the new administration's success or failure, with their works expected to impact Nigerians directly.

9 Powerful ministers who would shape the success of President Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The nine ministers, by the nature of their ministries, do not have room to make mistakes, unlike others. This is due to the fact that their performance would determine if Tinubu delivered on his promises to Nigerians in terms of job creation and poverty reduction or not.

Below is the full list of the nine ministers:

Wale Edun

The minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy directly top the list as he is confronted with Nigeria's current financial and macroeconomic challenges.

Top on the list before him, as he resumed on Monday, was to ensure that the petrol subsidy did not return and ensure that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected the much-needed dollar liquidity for the stability of the foreign exchange market.

Ali Pate

Pate, the second coordinating minister of health and social welfare, will work to define the presidency of Bola Tinubu, just like Edun.

The professor of the public public is expected to work with some ministries to improve Nigerians' social welfare.

Tahir Mamman

The Professor of Law, the newly appointed Minister of Education, will greatly impact Nigerians because of the importance of the ministry to the Nigerian people.

Nigeria is said to be the headquarters of the world's highest number of out-of-school children.

Being a vice chancellor of the Abuja-based private university, Mamman is expected to turn around the education tourism of Nigerian youths to Europe and other continents of the world.

Doris Anite

The new minister of industry, trade and investment is another minister with a key role in restoring investors' confidence in Nigeria and reviving the continuous decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) in Nigeria.

Anite is a medical doctor who hahasrown to be a financial expert and holds Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) charter with a specialisation in portfolio management and financial risk management.

Adebayo Adelabu

Fixing Nigeria's electricity could make President Tinubu the hero of all time in the West African country, and this is why Adelabu, the new minister of power, has a significant role to play in shaping the success of the new administration.

Nigeria's power sector is already crippled, and the electricity generation of the country has fallen to an all-time low, currently facing a cash shortage. All these, among others, mounted pressure on President Tinubu.

4 Other ministers

Other ministers who are very significant to the success of this new administration are listed below:

David Umahi - Minister of Works Heineken Lokpobiri - Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Bosun Tijani - Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Abubakar Kyari - Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

