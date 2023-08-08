In a matter of weeks, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would announce and unveil members of his cabinets to kick off his administration proper

On Monday, August 7, the Senate led by Senator Godswill Akpabio confirmed 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees presented by the President

This list comprises four vibrant and young nominees who would be leading the new era of technocratic revolution in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - In a significant stride towards progressive and diverse governance, the Nigerian Senate has recently confirmed a batch of 45 Ministerial Nominees.

While three candidates are pending confirmation due to security clearance and related reasons, the approved nominees include some remarkable and youthful talents poised to impact the nation significantly.

The 36-year-old Cross Rivers State nominee, Betta Edu, would be the youngest member of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet. Photo Credit: Dr Betta Edu/Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo/Bosun Tijani

1. Dr Betta Edu (36-year-old)

Notably, Dr Betta Edu, a 36-year-old Medical Doctor hailing from Cross River state, has emerged as one of the standout nominees.

Widely regarded as one of the youngest and most articulate, Dr Edu has an impressive track record in the health sector.

Having served as the former Commissioner for Health in Cross River state and chaired the Assembly of Commissioners of Health across Nigeria, her expertise is highly regarded.

Additionally, her role as the APC National Women Leader, contributing notably to President Bola Tinubu's victory, underscores her political acumen. Her enthusiasm and innovative ideas align perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

2. Hon Imaan Suleiman

Joining her ranks is Hon Imaan Suleiman, a distinguished figure with over two decades of experience across various sectors. Having worked in public, private, and development sector organisations, including her tenure as Director-General of NCRMIDP and Former DG of NAPTIP, Suleiman's administrative and technical prowess is widely acknowledged.

Her affiliation with the All Progressives Congress Party further showcases her political commitment, and her membership in the Nasarawa State Investment and Economic Advisory Council underscores her dedication to policy formulation and planning.

3) Rt. Hon Olubumi Tunji-Ojo (41-year-old)

Adding to the roster of remarkable nominees is Rt. Hon Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, a Certified Ethical Hacker aged 41, representing Ondo state.

With a robust background as a professional public administrator and a two-term member of the House of Representatives, Tunji-Ojo's expertise extends to both the public and private spheres.

His leadership as the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Chairman during the 9th Assembly demonstrates his resource management and regional development prowess.

Moreover, his engagement in the Oil and Gas sector and instrumental role in passing the Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB) showcase his commitment to sectoral growth and transparency.

4. Bosun Tijani (46-year-old)

Last but not least is Bosun Tijani, a Nigerian entrepreneur and technologist known for co-founding the Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), a technology innovation centre in Lagos, Nigeria.

The CcHub is a prominent hub for tech startups, innovation, and collaboration in Nigeria's tech ecosystem. It is a platform for fostering technology solutions, supporting startups, and driving technological innovation.

Tijani's work with CcHub has been instrumental in promoting technology entrepreneurship in Nigeria and the broader African continent. The hub has played a vital role in nurturing startups, providing mentorship, access to resources, and creating an environment for collaboration and innovation.

A notable achievement of this cabinet is President Tinubu's commitment to inclusivity, as evidenced by the remarkable representation of women and young individuals.

This historic nomination of women and the emphasis on young leaders under 45 indicate a progressive and diverse approach to governance.

With these dynamic ministerial nominees confirmed, Nigeria is poised to embrace a new era of development and progress as they bring their diverse expertise and fresh perspectives to the forefront of governance.

The nation can expect a revitalised and forward-looking administration under the leadership of President Tinubu.

