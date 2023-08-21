The trio of Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi have been trolled for failing to defeat ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 polls while they were members of the PDP.

Via a social media post, Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to the ex-president, trolled these three leaders in a short post

His post, however, sparked reactions as netizens criticised him and reflected on the Nigerian hardship during his former boss's tenure

FCT, Abuja - Bashir Ahmad, the special assistant on digital communications to former President Muhammadu Buhari, has reacted to the speculated merger of Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi.

The trio are the presidential bannermen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party.

There are possibilities that the presidential tribunal might rule for a re-rum election. Photo Credit: Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

An earlier report confirmed that the trio had held preliminary meetings in the build-up to the final verdict of the presidential election petition tribunal.

Sources privy to these meetings confirmed that all three leaders have agreed to merge if the tribunal's verdict calls for a re-run election.

Similarly, the source confirmed that in a situation where the tribunal's verdict favours the defendant, they would still resort to a merger for the 2027 presidential polls.

Reacting to this report, Bashir Ahmad said:

"Weren’t they together in 2019 when our great party hammered them blue and black?"

Netizens react

His reaction sparked outrage on social media, with many people criticising his response to the report.

@OnneOturkpo said:

"The way they HAMMERED YOU on your ILL-FATED AND MISGUIDED FORAY INTO KANO POLITICS… your own people no love you yaro!"

@uchesm said:

"APC were able to harmer then because they were subtle enough to deceive Nigerians with their antiques."

@SunnyolOFFICIAL said:

"Don't wail too much. That was then Mr Man. Obi is enough under this formidable party to unseat your party. Just dey watch. Your eyes will soon clear."

@Yusufhabib_yht said:

"That was before we realized who Buhari was , we still had high hopes that he knew what he was doing and was going to fix things, not knowing we were about to be drowned deeper into the ocean."

Primate Ayodele predicts outcome of presidential election tribunal

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, predicted the outcome of the ongoing presidential election tribunal in his book 'Warnings To The Nations.'

According to his prophecy, the 2023 presidential election will likely be nullified, leading to options such as a rerun, a fresh election, or leaving it as it is.

Ayodele also stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not favour a rerun and would seek various lines of defence.

Source: Legit.ng