A resolution has finally been reached by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend ex-governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as a member of the party

This came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Wike and his G-5 cohorts have been accused of anti-party activities and credited for working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 general elections

FCT, Abuja - The wrath of discipline might fall upon the ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his G-5 governor cohorts, a source in the People Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed.

According to the Daily Trust, the source revealed that the PDP is setting works in motion to resolve all the crises it has plunged into over the past few months.

Ex-Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State leads the G-5 governors. Photo Credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Antecedents of Wike, PDP feud

It would be recalled that the PDP crisis started in the build-up to the elections when Wike lost the presidential primary ticket to Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

All seems to have been squashed between them later on when it was speculated that Wike would be picked as his running mate in the build-up to the presidential polls. However, this did not manifest as Atiku chose the former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his preferred vice presidential candidate.

This scenario sparked a heated brawl in the party. It birthed the popular G-5 governors, which included Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and headed by Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

The G-5 governors automatically became another faction of the PDP and worked against Atiku and the party in the 2023 polls.

However, there were several dialogues to reach a peaceful resolution. Still, Wike and his G-5 cohorts gave the condition that Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, be removed and replaced by a southern candidate to enable inclusivity and balance in the administrative hierarchy of the PDP.

The election was conducted, and PDP lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC), attributed to the party's lack of unity.

Speculations to suspend Wike's allies amid PDP crisis

Meanwhile, there are still conflicting speculations on whether Wike and his G-5 cohorts be suspended and punished for their anti-party activities.

President Bola Ahmed Tinibu recently appointed Wike as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to add more injury to the wound.

Allies of Wike in the PDP have continued to truncate efforts to suspend him as a member of the PDP. Wike's successor in Rivers State, Governor Sim Fubara, was also said to have sued the party over alleged claims that the PDP is plotting to suspend Wike.

Similarly, in July, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued an order restraining the PDP from suspending or expelling members perceived to be loyal to Wike.

PDP reveals when Wike will be suspended

Meanwhile, a top source within the party said:

“The PDP will soon suspend or even expel him; they are just waiting for him to be inaugurated as a minister. The party also wants to be diplomatic because many of his people are in the party.

“You saw that he went to visit Ganduje, the APC national chairman, so it is either he is also trying to make his transition into the APC smooth or all those things will be used to push him out of the party. But I can tell you that once the ministers are inaugurated and he (Wike) takes office, the party will act.”

The source also revealed that the PDP would not continue to tolerate members of the G-5 cohorts and other allies of Wike.

Fresh twist as Wike and other G5 governors meet President Tinubu at Aso Rock

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with members of the G5 governors or the Integrity Group at Aso Rock.

The G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with Tinubu on Thursday, June 8.

The governor of Enugu state, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, was also in attendance with his predecessor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Source: Legit.ng