Nigerians have questioned Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago's decision to appoint 131 aides amid the adverse effect of subsidy removal

Netizens critiqued the governor's insensitivity for not considering the cost of governance or channelling the funds to the masses to combat hunger and poverty

It was gathered that 91 appointees would serve as senior special assistants (SSAs) while 41 others would function as coordinators

Niger State, Minna - Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has announced the appointment of 131 women as his aides for his tenure as the number one administrator in the State.

This development was confirmed via a statement issued on Saturday, August 19, at the State House in Minna.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago announced the appointment of his 131 aides on Saturday, August 19. Photo Credit: @HonBago

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, 90 appointees would serve as senior special assistants (SSAs), while the remaining 41 would serve as coordinators.

The secretary to the state government, Abubakar Usman, revealed that the appointment was strictly on merit and proper vetting of their profile, credentials and antecedents.

He urged them to serve purposefully and bring their A-game to make the State great again.

As reported by TheCable, Usman said:

“There are a lot of women initiatives, we are creating a lot of desks to address affirmative actions and also gender-related issues in this government, and we hope the collaboration will meet the yearnings and aspirations of women.”

Netizens react

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed Governor Bago's decision to appoint 131 women as his aides to run the affairs of his administration for the next four years.

While many were pleased by the inclusion of women in governors, Governor Bago was critiqued for appointing too many aides putting into consideration the cost of governance.

Adekunle King, a cybersecurity apprentice with his X handle @oshkunlery, said:

"The 41 as coordinators could still fly, but about 90 SSAs for what exactly? Wastage of increased fed allocation from subsidy removal"

@bra_zac, said:

"Whatever he did on women doesn't make sense, as long as he's a bandits sympathizer. The Bandits he knows killed many among are the recent 31 Soldiers that rendered women and children widows and orphans."

Hezekiah Akinrinde, a business analyst and communications advisory with the handle @theakinrinde, said:

"Isn’t this madness??? 90 SSAs to do what exactly? This is nothing but political patronage.

"It is useless, irresponsible and an assault on our sensibilities. Government resources are smaller but financing government is getting ballooned. Such a shame!"

Massive protest in Lagos over Gov Sanwo Olu's 8 Muslims, 31 Christians cabinet list

In another development, Governor Babajide Snawo-Olu has been critiqued and accused of insensitivity after releasing his 39-man commissioner-nominee list.

It was gathered that Governor Sanwo-Olu's cabinet list contained just eight Muslims and 31 Christians, a move that did not go down well with the Islamic community in Lagos.

This development sparked a mass protest on Wednesday, August 16, by Islamic leaders led by Prof. Tajudeen Gbadamosi.

Source: Legit.ng