A possible merger between Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi is in the works and could happen soon

Sources revealed that the trio had held a preliminary meeting in the build to the imminent judgement of the presidential election petition tribunal

In an event where the tribunal's judgement goes south, the source revealed that the trio would resort to a formidable merger for the 2027 presidential polls

FCT, Abuja - Amid speculations that the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal might resort to a re-run election, the trio of Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Peter Obi have open talks for a merger.

In a report by ThisDay, the conversations between the presidential bannermen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP) have been ongoing in the background for a while.

A source revealed that the trio of Obi, Atiku, and Kwankwaso would resort to a merger in 2027 if the tribunal judgement goes south. Photo Credit: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Reports revealed that talks kicked off between Atiku and Kwankwaso and later transcended into a meeting between Obi and other stakeholders of the PDP.

As reported by Arise TV online, it was gathered that the preliminary stage of the meeting between the trio was hinged on three resolutions.

The report confirmed that the three had agreed to wait for the tribunal’s verdict, which would be a determinant to trigger the next phase of the conversation between the three leaders of the opposition party. This was hinged on the premise that a second phase would ensue if the tribunal’s verdict went south.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the meeting revealed that the opposition leaders were optimistic that the tribunal would be “just and fair” in its verdict to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, the source revealed that these leaders were hopeful that a rerun might ensue, which might likely trigger a merger to wrestle power from the APC and President Tinubu.

LP, PDP, NNPP merger for 2027

The source said:

“The meeting started with Kwankwaso and Atiku and they have agreed to bring Peter Obi in to set up a formidable opposition after the court cases.

"Although they have not got to the point of discussing who will lead the opposition, they are leaving it out for now till after the court cases."

The source further confirmed that should the tribunal's judgement goes in favour of the ruling party, they would need the option to resort to a merger for the 2027 presidential polls.

The source said:

“After the court cases, they will plan and come together for a re-election or stand together ahead to fight the 2027 election battle. They are considering a formidable party comprising the PDP, Labour and NNPP.”

Tinubu vs Atiku, Obi: Presidential tribunal warned not to deliver judgement that will set Nigeria ablaze

Meanwhile, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) has warned the presidential tribunal not to give any verdict that will set the country ablaze.

The presidential tribunal is urged to ensure that truth and justice prevail in its verdict regarding petitions challenging President Tinubu's victory.

The CSO said all eyes are on the Judiciary in Nigeria, and any verdict that fails to satisfy the requirements of justice may set the nation ablaze.

