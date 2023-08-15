A photo of former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has emerged days after he missed out on ministerial confirmation

Former Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad shared the photo of El-Rufai on his Twitter page on Tuesday, August 15

Ahmad captioned the Twitter post with “chilling in Beirut”, which is the capital of Lebanon, in the middle east

Bashir Ahmad, a former digital media aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has revealed the location of former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, days after he missed out on ministerial confirmation at the Nigerian Senate.

Ahmad in a post shared on Twitter @BashirAhmaad, on Tuesday, August 15, put a photo of El-Rufai.

El-Rufai is chilling in Beirut Photo Credit:@BashirAhmaad

El-Rufai is “Chilling in Beirut”

He captioned the photo with “Chilling in Beirut.”

Beirut is the capital and largest city of Lebanon.

