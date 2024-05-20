Parents, expecting to delight their young child with the news of a new sibling, were met with a dramatic surprise themselves

In the video, they handed her a package and asked her to see what was inside, which she did immediately

Upon discovering that her parents were expecting another baby, she began to cry, expressing that she did not want another sister

Parents, hoping to surprise their young child with the news of a new sibling, were taken aback by her dramatic reaction.

In the video, they gave her a package and asked her to open it.

The little girl was upset that her parent wanted to have another baby. Photo credit: @jbentley

Source: TikTok

When she realised that her parents were having another baby, she started to cry, saying she didn't want another sister because she feared her parents wouldn't love her as much when the baby arrived, as shown by @jbentley.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cjirles06 said:

“This is the first pregnancy announcement where I can relate. I reacted the same way but my parents yelled at me for crying and I got in trouble. You guys did great validating her.”

J.Mercedes wrote:

“Believe it or not Milan Has Done her research at some point & it's spot ON.”

Louiserankine492 said:

“'I cant pick you up" Milan thinking, see it already started.”

Asth wrote:

“Try being the middle child.”

Ife commented:

“She thought her time was UP.”

IamourToya:

“Baby she is STRESSED!!! She's about to pack her bags!!!”

Southernpecan78:

“Side note: I love how she articulates her feelings SO well.”

Six4:

“Coming from an oldest child everything she said is right.”

Awisha:

“Sis said "every video I watched they don't love the older child" and that broke my heart.”

Tanayahhhh:

“Omggggg " don't like this at all" "Am I overreacting" "Is this a dream"

Ealesa Evers:

“From an oldest child - Milan, you are NOT Overreacting.”

Lania Theresa:

“She threw that book so fast.”

Rashell Selah:

“Strangely enough, her feelings are valid. I'm glad she communicated her feelings so mom & dad could properly navigate this journey w/ her.”

Little Girl drags mum over yelling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the video shared by @anikearaa07, a TikTok user with a large following, has gone viral after it displayed the funny moment her daughter was counselling her over a habit.

She asked her daughter, who bears Anike, to repeat what she said at the video's start.

Seizing the opportunity, Anike took a deep breath and gently reminded her mother about the previous day when she raised her voice.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a captivating video of a little girl calling her father 'babe' at home has left netizens rolling on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng