FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government a deadline to reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

The unions gave the federal government till May 31, 2024, to reverse the hike in electricity tariff.

The decision was taken at the end of a jointly held National Executive Council meeting on Monday, May 20, The Punch reports.

The statement read:

“The NEC once again vehemently condemns the unilateral increase in electricity tariff by the authorities. This action, taken without due consideration for the economic hardships faced by the masses and the provisions of the Law, is deemed unjust and burdensome. The NEC reaffirms its demands for an immediate reversal of the tariff hike and the vexatious apartheid categorization into Bands to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian workers and citizens and gives the National Electricity Regulatory Commission and the federal government until the last day of May 2024 to meet these demands.”

