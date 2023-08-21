State House, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, August 20, announced the reshuffling of ministerial portfolios ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today, Monday, August 21 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

Oyetola, others reassigned by President Bola Tinubu Photo Credits: Gboyega Oyetola/Sa'idu Ahmed Alkali

Below is the list of reassigned portfolios and their ministers:

Reassigned ministerial portfolios and their ministers

Engr. Abubakar Momoh redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Momoh from Edo state was initially assigned to the Federal Ministry of Youth

Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy

The former Osun state governor was moved from his initial posting as minister of transportation to Marine and Blue Economy

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior

Tunji-Ojo was moved from Marine and Blue Economy to the Ministry of Interior

Sa'idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation

The three-term Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District was initially assigned to the Ministry of Interior.

