List of Portfolios Reassigned by President Tinubu and New Ministers in Charge
State House, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, August 20, announced the reshuffling of ministerial portfolios ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today, Monday, August 21 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
This was contained in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).
Below is the list of reassigned portfolios and their ministers:
Reassigned ministerial portfolios and their ministers
- Engr. Abubakar Momoh redeployed to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.
Momoh from Edo state was initially assigned to the Federal Ministry of Youth
- Adegboyega Oyetola is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy
The former Osun state governor was moved from his initial posting as minister of transportation to Marine and Blue Economy
- Bunmi Tunji-Ojo is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior
Tunji-Ojo was moved from Marine and Blue Economy to the Ministry of Interior
- Sa'idu Alkali is redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation
The three-term Senator representing Gombe North Senatorial District was initially assigned to the Ministry of Interior.
