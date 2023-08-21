Two renowned lawmakers of the National Assembly, Senator Dave Umahi and Hon Olabunmi Tunji-Ojo, have resigned from their legislative duties

Both men would be inaugurated on Monday, August 21, as members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet

Senator Umahi was appointed Minister of Works, while Hon Tunji-Ojo was appointed Minister of Marine and Blue Economy

FCT, Abuja - The deputy Senate majority leader, Senator Dave Umahi, has resigned his membership from the Senate following his appointment as the Minister of Works.

Umahi, in his first stint as a lawmaker, was elected into the red chambers in the last general elections to represent the Ebonyi South senatorial district.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will inaugurate his cabinet On Monday, August 21. Photo Credit: David Nweze Umahi and Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Hon Tunji-Ojo pens farewell to Reps

Similarly, a House of Representatives member representing the Akoko northeast and northwest federal constituency of Ondo State, Hon Olabunmi Tunji-Ojo, would also step down as a lawmaker of the National Assembly.

His resignation is on the heels of his appointment as the marine and blue economy minister.

In his resignation note to the lower chambers of the national assembly, Tunji-Ojo wrote:

"I thank His Excellency, Asiwaju 'Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the opportunity to join his team as he leads the nation to freedom. I reaffirm my belief in his mandate, and I cannot wait to serve in the cabinet.

"Today, as I bow out as your lawmaker, I thank you for your support, which I know will not droop."

Senator Umahi and Hon Tunji-Ojo would be inaugurated on Monday, August 21, alongside other incoming ministers like Nyesom Wike, Wale Edun, Dele Alake, Doris Anite, Adegboyega Oyetola, Uju Kennedy, Bello Goronyo, Tahir Mamman, Yusuf Tuggar and Ibrahim Geidam.

Others include Ekperikpe Ekpo, Atiku Bagudu, Abubakar Kyari, Mariga Mahmoud, Inman Suleiman, Simon Lalong, Bello Matawalle and Tanko Sununu.

