Some residents in Kano state have landed into fresh trouble as Sharia police took serious action against them

Reports have it that Kano State Hisbah arrested 20 men including women who were seen by their neighbours taking a bath together

The Deputy Commandant General of the board, Dr. Mujahidin Aminuddin Abubakar, confirmed the development to journalists and shared further details

Kano State Hisbah Board said it had arrested 20 male and female residents for taking a bath together.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, May 14, men of the Operation Kau Da Badala, made the arrest at a local leisure centre following complaints by some residents of the area who were disturbed by the act.

Hisbah's boss advises parents, guardians

The Deputy Commandant General of the board, Dr. Mujahidin Aminuddin Abubakar, confirmed the development.

Shedding more light on the possible crime they had committed, Abubakar said the offence contravened the Hisbah law, which forbids mingling of both genders inside water to bathe.

However, he expressed serious concern over "the act, which, according to him, could have been replaced with a more beneficial activity that would fetch them rewards from the almighty".

Speaking further, he added that upon the completion of the investigation, the suspects would be punished accordingly.

He urged parents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children’s movements.

Hisbah plans marriage for controversial TikToker Murja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah planned to facilitate marriages for Kano TikTokers and also provide support for their business endeavours.

Hisbah invited controversial TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, and others to the command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation. They were encouraged to bring their educational and business certificates to the meeting.

This happened after the units detained Kunya and other influencers for racy media posts and parodies the agency deemed indecent in 2023.

But now the morality police are trying a softer approach to curb online celebrities like 24-year-old Kunya who they see as a moral risk in Nigeria's majority Muslim north.

