Tottenham vs Man City 0-1: LIVE EPL Match 2024 Results, Match Stream and Latest Update
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football.
London, United Kingdom - A pleasant day to you and welcome to Legit.ng's coverage of the key English Premier League (EPL) match featuring Tottenham and Manchester City in London.
The outcome of tonight's match will be crucial to the final EPL game of the season on Sunday, May 19.
Tottenham vs Man City: Pep Guardiola's side have the lead!
Erling Haaland scores!
Although the goal was a tap-in in the 51st minute, it's the Norwegian's 26th goal in the Premier League.
And of course, the assist came from Kevin De Bruyne.
Tottenham vs Man City: Second half begins
The second half is underway in London.
Man City would want to win this game; Spurs too.
Man City vs Spurs: Referee sounds the whistle of the first half
It's half-time in London: all to play in the second half.
Arsenal fans would be pleased so far.
Man City vs Tottenham: Spurs flanks too open
City are overloading the middle while Spurs flanks are just too open.
Ange Postecoglou would want his Spurs side to play better.
EPL: Spurs' front three need to re-strategise
The front three for Spurs are not playing cohesively.
They are constantly getting caught on their heels.
Tottenham vs Man City: Still goalless in London
Nothing to separate the two sides so far.
Closing in on the end of the first period.
Tottenham vs Man City: 30 minutes gone
About a quarter of an hour left to play in the first half.
No breakthrough yet.
Tottenham vs Man City: Spurs goalkeeper called to action
Tottenham Hotspur goalie, Guglielmo Vicario, is called on to make a crucial save.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's mistimed clearance as the last man is pounced on by Phil Foden, but the goalkeeper pulls out an incredible stop to prevent a goal!
Still nil nil.
Tottenham vs Man City: Match starts
The match has started at the Tottenham London in north London.