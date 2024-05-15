All Progressives Congress(APC) women leaders said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has forgotten about them after the 2023 election

The aggrieved women leaders said none of their people has been compensated with appointment or post-election reward

They also accused accused minister of women's affairs and social development, Dr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye for not extending N50,000 palliatives to any of their members

FCT, Abuja - The forum of 37 State Women Leaders of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu abandoned them after the 2023 election.

The President of the forum, Mrs Patricia Yakubu, said none of their people has been compensated with an appointment or post-election reward from the presidency despite working hard for the electoral victory of President Tinubu.

The aggrieved leaders stated this during a solidarity visit to the National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje at the party secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14, The Punch reports.

“But the state women leaders will want to advocate that we should be carried along in all the affairs about women in the states. We are closer to the party women at the grassroots, the largest voting bloc in the secular world. Our demography should not be neglected. Since after the elections, Your Excellency may note that only one bag of rice and one paper wrapper was given to the state women leaders from the national secretariat of the party.”

The APC women leaders lambasted the minister of women's affairs and social development, Dr Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye.

They accused Kennedy-Ohanenye of sharing cash palliatives of N50,000 without extending it to any of their members.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Yakubu said.

"Your Excellency, the women have not been compensated for all their pains and sacrifices, we are feeling neglected.

“We will also want to respectfully draw the attention of His Excellency, our Father, the advocate of women’s empowerment to the fact that most of the Federal Government programmes that have to do with women sound like news to us. We want to plead with you to use your good office to discuss with the ministers and heads of agencies to involve our women in their programmes, especially in states where we don’t have APC governors.”

