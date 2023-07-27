The Deputy Senate Leader, Dave Umahi is gearing up to resign from his position at the 10th National Assembly

Umahi will resign from the red chamber following his nomination and appointment as a minister under President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

The APC chieftain has served as the former governor and deputy governor of Ebonyi state, Southeast Nigeria

David Umahi, who is the Deputy Senate Leader at the National Assembly, is getting ready to step down from his position as a senator.

David Umahi was nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Minister. Photo credit: Barr. Chioma Nweze

Why Umahi is resigning from his position as a senator

His purported resignation is due to his nomination and likely appointment as a minister in the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet, BusinessDay reported.

Umahi who served as the governor of Ebonyi state and represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, is a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Umahi and other bigwigs on Tinubu's ministerial list

He is part of a group of powerful nominees, including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Dele Alake, and others, who have been chosen as potential ministers for Tinubu’s government, Leadership report confirmed.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio acknowledged the nominations and mentioned that more names would be sent to the Senate for consideration in the near future.

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the Senate’s confirmation process to see how the new administration’s team will be formed and what roles the nominees will take on in Tinubu's government.

