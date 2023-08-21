During the February elections, 18 presidential candidates contested for the position of Nigerian president

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the keenly contested election

Now, it is rumoured that the second and third-placed parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), and some other political platforms, are plotting an alliance

FCT, Abuja - There is a speculation that the opposition are planning to unite ahead of the next general elections in Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP), with Peter Obi, has become more popular, and it is rumoured that the party is ready to join forces with the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The speculated collaboration, in their bid to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

There is a speculation that opposition parties are planning to unite. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Senator Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Purported LP, PDP alliance: Sani reacts

Reacting to the speculations, Shehu Sani, a former senator, described the alleged development as "good for democracy".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The PDP chieftain wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 21:

"The speculation that the opposition are planning to unite is good for democracy; now they are studying geography after the earthquake."

Warning on 'possible extinction of PDP, LP'

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Sani revealed what will become of the PDP and the LP if the APC produces the Minority Leader in the 10th National Assembly.

Sani said the signs are there that the ruling APC wants a Minority Leader that will be a stooge to them and that will be the death of the PDP and Labour Party if that should happen.

Tinubu offers appointment slots to LP govs

Legit.ng also reported that the Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, reacted to the decision of President Bola Tinubu to offer board slots to state governors, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, in a communiqué issued at the end of the NGF meeting on Wednesday, July 12, disclosed that President Tinubu asked the governors to nominate competent persons into the dissolved boards and parastatals of Federal Government agencies.

Source: Legit.ng