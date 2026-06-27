Breaking: Trump Speaks On Saving Christians in the World, “We Struck Nigeria"

Trump emphasises military action to protect Christians worldwide amid serious terror threats

US operations in Nigeria target extremist leaders to safeguard religious communities

Defending religious freedom is a top priority as global terrorism discussions continue

United States President Donald Trump has said his administration is taking action to protect Christians around the world, citing military operations against terrorist groups as part of efforts to defend religious freedom.

Trump made the remarks while discussing his administration’s response to attacks targeting Christian communities, saying the United States had taken steps against groups he accused of threatening religious populations.

Trump unveils global military efforts to safeguard Christian communities from extremist threats. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

“I’m saving Christians throughout the world,” Trump said.

Trump mentions Nigeria operation

The US president referenced Nigeria while speaking about counterterrorism efforts, claiming that American military action had targeted leaders of extremist groups.

“As you know, we recently struck Nigeria and largely ended the slaughter of great Christian populations... We knocked out their leader, we knocked out their second leader, and their third leader,” he said.

Trump further alleged that extremist groups were seeking to undermine religious practice and communities.

“They will close your churches in this country... they will kill your people. And that’s what they’re about. They want to end religion,” he added.

Focus on religious freedom and security

Trump’s comments come amid continued global discussions around the protection of religious minorities and efforts to combat terrorism.

The president said defending religious liberty remains a priority of his administration, highlighting security operations as a tool to address threats against vulnerable communities.

Nigeria has faced years of security challenges linked to insurgency, banditry and other forms of violent crime, with authorities continuing operations against armed groups in affected regions.

The comments have drawn attention to the role of international partnerships and military interventions in addressing terrorism and protecting civilian populations.

Analyst react

A security analyst, Kabir Adamu, while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, June 27, said international support and intelligence cooperation remain important in tackling terrorism but cautioned that sustainable solutions require addressing the root causes of insecurity.

According to the expert,

“Counterterrorism efforts must go beyond military action alone. Intelligence sharing, stronger local security structures, community engagement and addressing factors that allow extremist groups to thrive are critical to achieving lasting peace.”

US announces sanctions for terrorism financiers in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on June 22, 2026, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new sanctions against individuals and entities accused of facilitating financial transactions for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The move highlights Washington’s continued efforts to disrupt terrorist financing networks across Europe, the Middle East, and West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng