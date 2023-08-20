The Ebonyi state governorship election tribunal has reserved its judgment on the petitions challenging the victory of the APC candidate, Francis Nwifuru

The PDP and APGA candidates argue that Nwifuru, the declared winner, was not a legitimate APC member during the election and was improperly sponsored by his party

In response, the APC candidate's counsel asserted that Nwifuru had switched from PDP to APC before the governorship primary election and was duly nominated and elected

FCT, Abuja - The Ebonyi state governorship election tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgement in the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Odii, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Benard Odoh.

The tribunal reserved its judgment after all the parties adopted their written addresses, Channels TV reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the candidates of the PDP and APGA are challenging the declaration of the APC candidate, Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Nwifuru not an APC member, claim petitioners

The petitioners want the tribunal to nullify Governor Nwifuru's victory on the grounds that he was not a bonafide member of the APC at the time of the election.

They alleged that the governor was not properly sponsored by his party, arguing that he was still a member of the PDP at the time of the election.

However, counsel to the APC candidate, Arthur Okafor, argued that his client was properly nominated by the APC and legitimately won the election.

He stated further Governor Nwifuru, while serving as Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, resigned his membership of the PDP and joined the APC before vying for the governorship primary election of the latter, Premium Times reported.

Tinubu's victory: Tribunal reserves judgement

In a similar development, the presidential election petition court in Abuja has reserved judgement in the suit challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

The tribunal said the date of the judgement would be communicated to the parties.

A five-member of justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani stated this on Tuesday, August 1.

