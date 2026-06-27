A man who graduated from Covenant University reacted to some of the rumours about the institution

He shared his undergraduate experience at the university and how his life changed even after graduation

His story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the graduate on his academic feat

A Nigerian man, Timothy Adewole, shared his journey as an undergraduate from Covenant University.

He reacted to some of the rumours about the school and opened up about how CU shaped him.

A Covenant University graduate debunks 'rumours' about school, shares experience. Photo: LinkedIn/ Timothy Adewole

Source: UGC

Covenant University engineering graduate shares experience

On his LinkedIn page, Timothy Adewale shared his experience at Covenant University while sharing the rumour he heard about the school.

His LinkedIn post read:

"I’m glad I went to Covenant University. I know there’s a lot of hate and rumor woven together about how Covenant University is trash—overpriced, poorly administered, full of fake people… and an endless list.

"But I’m glad I was there. For 5 years. I was made there. I was built within the four walls of the Purple City. I moved from boyhood to manhood. I caught a vision that will drive the rest of my life. I saw possibilities. I was infused with a burning passion for global relevance. If it were only me saying this, perhaps I was just beguiled. But not so.

"There are thousands of us, scattered across the globe, whose roots can be traced back to the soil of Canaanland. While others took offense, I chose to see beyond the inadequacies. Early enough, I understood that no system is perfect. So why crucify a system for its weak spots in a way that almost erases the impact it has made?

"Covenant University was not just a school for my parents. It was their hope—their desperate hope—that their son would become something meaningful they could be proud of. Was that achieved? A thousand times, yes.

"As a proud alumnus, I am eternally grateful for what CU gave me: ※A chaplaincy that fueled my spiritual fire and leadership ※Relationships that became my drive ※An environment that made learning safe, without fear of criminality.

"A picture of what’s possible ※TMC classes that “brainwashed” me into greatness and gave me a balanced perspective to success. ※DLD classes that refined my leadership traits ※EDS classes that awakened my creativity

"※TTG that expanded my vision and broadened my perspective ※Professors and Lecturers that became mentors ※A spiritual covering I didn’t know I needed ※And a name that opens doors: EAGLE.

"I saw my graduation scroll this morning while praying, and once again, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. To every CU alumnus reading this— What did Covenant University give you?"

A man who graduated from Covenant University reacted to some of the rumours he heard about the school. Photo: LinkedIn/ Timothy Adewole

Source: Facebook

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng