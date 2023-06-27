Shehu Sani said PDP and Labour Party will be dead should the APC produce the Minority Leader in the National Assembly

The former lawmaker said the ruling APC wants the Minority Leader position and that would take away the independence of the 10th assembly

He said the position of the Minority Leader is like the alternative government in a parliamentary system

A former lawmaker, who represented Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, has revealed what will become of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party if the All Progressive Congress (APC) produces the Minority Leader in the 10th National Assembly.

Sani said the signs are there that the ruling APC wants a Minority Leader that will be a stooge to them and that will be the death of the PDP and Labour Party if that should happen, Vanguard reported.

Shehu Sani says PDP and Labour Party will be dead should APC produce Minority Leader.

Source: Facebook

He stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Monday, June 26.

The former lawmaker alleged that the PDP has mortgaged their responsibility as the Labour Party's main opposition.

He said:

“The signs that are coming is that they (APC) want to have a Minority Leader that will be a stooge of the ruling party, then it is done, it will be the death of the opposition (PDP) in the National Assembly.

“Why you hear more of the Labour Party today doing the opposition, it is that PDP has mortgaged their responsibility of the main opposition to Labour Party.

“Nobody is saying you should go to the National Assembly and fight the executive, but we know fully well that the dignity of the National Assembly is centered in its independence. There will be no independence if APC gets everything.

“The Minority Leader in a parliamentary system is like the alternative government. But, if we have a Minority Leader that will play the role of the opposition, it will be better for the country.”

