A mother of three children celebrated as she bagged a PhD degree from the University of Port Harcourt

The woman, who sells bread, narrated her academic journey and how she juggled her doctoral programme amid marriage and motherhood

Her experience triggered reactions on social media, and many who came across the story congratulated the woman on her achievement

A Nigerian woman, Dr Lauritta Ndufeiya-Kumasi, celebrated as she bagged a doctoral degree in medical biochemistry from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT).

The woman narrated her academic journey and how she trained herself in her undergraduate days.

A bread seller who has 3 children shares her experience as she bagged a PhD degree from UNIPORT. Photo: LinkedIn/ Dr Lauritta Ndufeiya-Kumasi

Source: UGC

Bread seller bags PhD from UNIPORT

On her LinkedIn page, Dr Lauritta Ndufeiya-Kumasi shared how she juggled the demands of academics amid marriage and motherhood.

Her LinkedIn post read:

“On Saturday, 6th June 2026, I was honored at Convocation. The regalia felt heavy, heavy with every chapter of my story. For years I kept the 'how' behind this degree private. Today I share it - not for sympathy, but for strategy.

“Today, I am Dr. Lauritta Ndufeiya-Kumasi. PhD, Medical Biochemistry. Wife. Mother of 3. And yes... I still sell bread.

“I grew up in difficult circumstances from childhood. Life taught me early about resilience. But even then, I carried a picture in my mind of the woman I refused not to become.

“As an undergraduate, I trained myself. I sold sachet water, GNLD products, shirts... and bread. I still sell bread today. Not because I have to, but because dignity in work is not a season I outgrew. It is who I am. No shortcuts. No shame. Just hard work and stubborn hope.

“That same discipline carried me through Postgraduate Diploma → MSc →M.Phil → PhD in Medical Biochemistry.

“Along the way, I got married. God blessed our union with 3 children, all born in the course of running my degree programs. So yes, I attended lectures pregnant. I presented research with a nursing baby. I wrote chapters at 2am after bedtime stories.

“I defended my thesis while balancing marriage, motherhood, and my bread business. It was not easy. But I refused to quit on the version of me that chose to dream even when life was hard.

“This degree represents every version of me that refused to give up: the student learning resilience, the girl selling bread at dawn, the researcher typing with one hand. All of her walked across that stage on June 6th.”

A bread seller with 3 kids bags PhD degree from UNIPORT and shares academic struggle. Photo: LinkedIn/ Dr Lauritta Ndufeiya-Kumasi

Source: UGC

Reactions as bread seller bags PhD

Chioma Blaise Chikere PhD said:

You are a legend. Super proud of you my dear sister and scientist par excellence. You have done so very well. Huge congratulations, distinguished Dr

Kome Otokunefor (PhD Nottingham) said:

We celebrate you Dr. Lauritta

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng