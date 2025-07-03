Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Dies at Age 28, Weeks After Wedding Day

Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28 with reports from Spain claiming the player was involved in an accident

The Liverpool striker was traveling with his younger brother, Andre, when their vehicle veered off the A-52 highway

It resulted in a fatal crash as his brother, a Penafiel player in Portuguese 2nd League, also died at the scene

The football world has been thrown into mourning as Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota has tragically lost his life in a car accident in Spain.

The 28-year-old Portuguese striker was traveling with his younger brother, Andre, when their vehicle veered off the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora, resulting in a fatal crash.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old Andre, a Penafiel player in Portuguese 2nd League, has also passed away following the accident.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool in action during the Premier League match against Fulham FC.

Source: Getty Images

The devastating incident occurred just two weeks after Jota celebrated his wedding to his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in a heartfelt ceremony in Porto.

Spanish outlet Marca reports that witnesses immediately alerted 112, as the car was engulfed in flames which also spread to nearby vegetation.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 for €44.7 million. Since donning the Reds’ jersey, he featured in 182 matches, netting 65 goals and regesitered 26 assists.

He helped the Reds secure three major honours: the Premier League in 2024-25 under Arne Slot, the FA Cup in 2021-22, and the League Cup in 2021-22.

The forward began his career in Portugal, where Atletico Madrid signed him from Pacos de Ferreira in 2016 for €7 million.

Although he scored in a pre-season friendly against Crotone (2-0), he never played an official match for Atletico.

That summer, he was loaned to FC Porto, where he sharpened his skills. In 2017, Jota joined English club Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan, dazzling in the Championship.

His form prompted a permanent €14 million move in 2018, where he continued to shine, earning his big-money transfer to Liverpool.

Football world pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Tributes have continued to pour in for the late footballer as the take to social media. Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher wrote:

"Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids."

X user @septimusajprime added:

"RIP Diogo Jota. No matter what club you support, you can never deny that he was an absolute blessing to football. Thoughts with his family and friends during this time."

Diogo Jota of Portugal poses for a photograph with the UEFA Nations League trophy after his team's victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match against Spain.

Source: Getty Images

Russian footballer dies on the pitch

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Russian player Artem Kalmykov tragically passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a match in the Moscow Region Championship.

It was he 26-year-old was playing for FC Parkovy against Nara in the B-3 League when he suddenly lost consciousness around the 60th minute of the game.

Two separate teams of medical personnel rushed to his aid on the field, performing emergency resuscitation procedures while waiting for an ambulance.

