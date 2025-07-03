A video of Sean Diddy Combs' family members leaving the courtroom on Wednesday, July 2, has surfaced online

The rapper was found not guilty of both charges of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion in connection with Ventura and Jane

However, his family thought there was a silver lining, but their hopes were shredded as the clip of their courtroom exit went viral

A judge has denied bail to Sean "Diddy" Combs after he was convicted of transporting people to engage in pr*stitution.

Combs' lawyers argued that he shouldn't be held without bail, pointing out that his private jet was currently being used in Hawaii as proof he wasn't a flight risk.

However, the judge ruled that Combs must stay in jail until his sentencing later this year due to his history of violent behaviour. Combs faces up to 20 years in prison.

Fans mocked Diddy's family as they leave the courtroom sad. Credit: @diddy, @theshaderoom

Source: Instagram

The trial, which lasted nearly two months, accused Combs of using his fame and business empire to run a criminal operation that exploited women. While the jury convicted him of some charges, they acquitted him of the most serious ones, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

The star's family, who had already celebrated, with hopes that he would be granted bail soon, were seen leaving the courtroom with long faces.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as Diddy's family exit courtroom sad

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@xxdbreezyxx said:

"that judge was looking right out his office window while christian was doing the diddy bop outside the truck playing stomp the yard."

@david_ said:

"See as dem dey look."

@iam_curtisp said:

"They were all just outside smiling and dancing what happened keep dancing your daddy is going to JAIL😂."

@tatted_up_dee_ said:

"Is it just me all we want the max sentence."

@margiimayy said:

"They don’t look so happy anymore 😂."

@xxdbreezyxx said:

"Naahhhh what happened to the push ups and dancing and bl8wing kisses."

Videos flood social media as Diddy's family leave the courtroom. Credit: @diddy

Source: Instagram

@beresowavey said:

"That’s why you can’t be celebrating early 😭."

@l0veforkee_ said:

"NOT A SMILE IN SIGHT 😂😂😂 YALL CELEBRATED WAY TOOOOOO FAST MY GUYS 😂😂😂."

@acekmx said:

"Never celebrate before the “win”… man could be in jail for 20 years … the max sentence."

@madambosszim said:

"Never celebrate before the win my guy look now ,am sure the judge saw them dancing."

@bronxdon78 said:

"You know they showed the judge all that Dancing 🕺🏽 and Doing Them Stupiid a-ss Pushups 😂😂😂 Celebrating Too soon."

@b.lock84 said:

"The judge was messing with him all day. Like… I’m sure you don’t want to go back to MDC right Mr. Combs? The even giggled. He thought for sure he’d be sleeping in his bed tonight. Judge was like got’eeeem!"

Diddy’s lawyer unveils expected jail time

Meanwhile, Diddy was cleared of sex trafficking, racketeering, but faces jail over lesser pr*stitution charges, with the judge saying he poses a danger to society.

His Lawyer said a 2-year jail term is likely as the shocking "Freak Off’ trial ends in partial conviction.

There were emotional scenes in court as the music exec turned businessman reacted to the mixed verdict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng