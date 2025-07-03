Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother have died after their Lamborghini veered off a Spanish motorway and caught fire

The first video of the wrecked vehicle shows extensive damage, now circulating widely on social media

The 28-year-old Jota leaves behind a wife and three children, just two weeks after celebrating his wedding

The football world continues to mourn the heartbreaking news of Diogo Jota’s sudden death.

The 28-year-old Liverpool forward tragically passed away in a fatal car crash in Spain alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva, who played for Portugal’s second-division club, Penafiel.

Diogo Jota had recently undergone surgery, so was driving from Porto to Santander to catch a ferry to England for pre-season training. Photo by Anadolu

The crash happened around 12:30 am local time on the A-52 motorway near Cernadilla, Zamora.

Reports from the BBC indicate that the Lamborghini they were travelling in veered off the road after a suspected tyre burst while overtaking another vehicle.

The car reportedly caught fire on impact, leaving no chance of survival for either Jota or his brother.

Less than two weeks prior, Jota had married his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, in what many described as a quiet, beautiful ceremony.

The Liverpool and Portugal forward leaves behind his wife and their three young children, adding to the overwhelming grief surrounding his death.

Wreckage footage goes viral

In the hours following the tragedy, video footage and images of the wrecked Lamborghini have surfaced online, giving the public a painful glimpse into the severity of the crash.

The wreckage of the car Diogo Jota and his brother were driving in has surfaced online. Photo by Cesar Manso

The clips, now widely shared across social media and posted by the Daily Mail, show what was left of the once-luxurious vehicle: a mangled frame, blackened by flames, surrounded by shattered debris and burnt grass.

The footage has stirred up even more emotions as fans, fellow players, and former teammates come to terms with the reality that one of football’s brightest stars is gone.

Many have called for sensitivity in how the images are shared, as the scenes are distressing, not just to fans, but especially to the grieving family.

According to Sky Sports, clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, Wolves, and Penafiel, have issued statements paying tribute to Jota, remembering him as a talented, hardworking, and kind individual.

Teammates and coaches have also flooded social media with emotional messages, expressing disbelief and sorrow at his untimely death.

Jota was more than a footballer

Jota's rise in football was nothing short of inspiring.

From his early days in Portugal to his Premier League success with Wolves and Liverpool, Jota quickly became known for his sharp instincts, work rate, and goal-scoring flair.

He was a vital part of Liverpool’s attack and had built a strong reputation as one of Europe’s top forwards.

Off the pitch, Jota was known as a family man who kept his private life low-key.

His recent wedding and growing family painted a picture of a man enjoying his personal and professional peak.

Meet Jota’s younger brother Andre Silva

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother died in a fatal car accident in Spain in the early hours today, but not many fans know who the brother is.

Jota’s brother André Silva is not to be confused with other footballers bearing the same name, including RB Leipzig forward and Sao Paolo star Andre Silva.

Silva was born on April 28, 2000, and passed away at 25, having spent the majority of his career as an attacking midfielder playing in the lower divisions of Portuguese football.

