A Senior Advocate of Niger (SAN) Femi Falana has asked the Federal government to release suspended EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa

The human rights lawyer said the federal government should charge Bawa to a court or release him if they have no evidence against him

Falana said the remand order issued by a Magistrate Court to detain Bawa has expired and is invalid

Veteran human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has revealed why President Bola Tinubu-led federal government should release the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Falana said Bawa should be released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) if there’s substantial evidence of his involvement in criminal activities, The Nation reported.

Falana asks fed govt to release Bawa from DSS custody Photo Credits: Inibehe Effiong/EFCC

He stated this on Saturday, August 19, in a statement titled, “Release Abdulrasheed Bawa from custody as his remains order has expired”.

No magistrate has power to remand Bawa for 67 days

“I am not unaware of the claim that Mr. Bawa is being detained on the basis of a remand order issued by a Magistrate Court in the Federal Capital Territory.

“It ought to be pointed out that the remand order has become spent, invalid, and illegal as no magistrate has the power under section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial.

Why Bawa should be released from DSS custody

Falana argued that Bawa has been detained above 56 days, which is the cumulative lifespan of a remand.

“Indeed, under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days. Therefore, having exceeded the detention period permitted by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Constitution of Nigeria, the State Security Service should be directed to release Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa from illegal custody without any further delay.”

Why DSS is still holding Abdulrasheed Bawa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Bawa is still being held one week after he was suspended, Daily Trust reported on Thursday, June 22.

Tinubu suspends EFCC chairman Bawa indefinitely

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) AbdulRasheed Bawa.

Willie Bassey, the director, information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Wednesday, June 14, confirmed Tinubu's move in a statement.

Why Tinubu suspended EFCC chairman Bawa

Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has explained why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the office of the SGF, said President Tinubu suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

Source: Legit.ng